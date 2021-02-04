Great Texas Balloon Race moves forward minus public events

It was announced Thursday morning that this year’s event will be held June 18-20, though not without some changes made from previous years. In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, the event will be focused on the competition ballooning events. Approximately 60 top pilots and their hot air balloons will be flying and competing in the skies over the City of Longview. In addition to the morning competitive flights on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, fun flights will be added Friday and Saturday afternoon to enhance the entertainment value for balloon watchers on the ground.