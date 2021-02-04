Great Texas Balloon Race moves forward minus public events

LONVGIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Officials with the Great Texas Balloon Race aren’t just blowing hot air, they’re really moving forward with this year’s event.
It was announced Thursday morning that this year’s event will be held June 18-20, though not without some changes made from previous years. In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, the event will be focused on the competition ballooning events. Approximately 60 top pilots and their hot air balloons will be flying and competing in the skies over the City of Longview. In addition to the morning competitive flights on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, fun flights will be added Friday and Saturday afternoon to enhance the entertainment value for balloon watchers on the ground.
“Keeping public safety at the forefront of our planning and after careful consideration, the difficult decision has been made to host no public events in 2021,” explained Michelle Ford, the GTBR 2021 Chairman. “Specifically, there will not be any balloon glows, special shape tethers, musical entertainment or our traditional festival activities. Our goal continues to be to bring an exciting experience to our community through world class ballooning competition by the very best pilots.”
Ford went on to say, “It is only because of the strong support of committed sponsors, that our community can look forward to the enjoyment of balloons flying overhead the third weekend of June. We would like to offer a heartfelt thank you to our sponsors who eagerly partnered with us and have already committed to support this year’s event.”
The Great Texas Balloon Race appreciates the continued support of Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt along with the County Commissioners and Mayor Andy Mack as these decisions were being finalized. The Great Texas Balloon Race is the oldest annual event in Longview and will return strong with our full event schedule in 2022.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.