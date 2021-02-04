Good news for homeowners: Tyler Fire Department achieves Class 1 public protection rating

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The new public protection rating of Class 1 for the Tyler Fire Department is the highest rating a city can receive and will positively affect homeowners’ insurance prices and premiums.
Tyler’s Fire Chief David Coble said planning for the assessment began in 2019, and the city is re-evaluated every 10 years. This year’s rating was determined by examining dispatch communication, staffing, training, fire station distribution, water supply, equipment, and building and fire prevention codes, according to Coble.
The Tyler Fire Department is now in the top one percent of fire service organizations in the US and is the first in Northeast Texas to achieve a class 1 rating.
