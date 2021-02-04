East Texas clinical students receive COVID-19 vaccine

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Some East Texas nursing students received their first COVID-19 shot on Wednesday at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances in Tyler.
The hospital offered free shots to clinical students and faculty from the University of Texas at Tyler and Tyler Junior College. Many of the students are already working alongside nurses and doctors in hospitals and clinics as a part of their training, but have been unable to get the vaccine based off the current state guidelines.
“It really is a win, win for everybody,” said Barbara Haas, interim dean of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences at UT Tyler. “I’s going to protect the students, the patients, everybody.”
The hospital’s chief medical officer, Dr. Mark Anderson, said these students are the next line of defense in healthcare. He said the hospital wanted to make sure the students have all the protection and opportunities that full-time employees have.
“Having the opportunity to protect them as they continue their studies and prepare to enter the workforce is really a blessing,” said Elizabeth Olivier, interim dean of the School of Nursing and Health Sciences at TJC.
