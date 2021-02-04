Dozen state police charged after 19 people found shot, burned in Mexico

Chihuahua state police officers man a checkpoint in Janos, Chihuahua state, northern Mexico, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Drug cartel gunmen ambushed three SUVs along a dirt road, slaughtering six children and three women, all U.S. citizens living in northern Mexico, in a grisly attack that left one vehicle a burned-out, bullet-riddled hulk, authorities said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez) (Source: Christian Chavez)
By Associated Press | February 4, 2021 at 1:15 PM CST - Updated February 4 at 1:15 PM

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) - Prosecutors in the northern Mexico border state of Tamaulipas say they have arrested a dozen state police officers for allegedly killing 19 people, including Guatemalan migrants, whose bodies were found shot and burned near the U.S. border late in January.

Tamaulipas state Attorney General Irving Barrios Mojica said late Tuesday that all 12 state policemen are in custody and face charges of homicide, abuse of authority and making false statements.

The killings revived memories of the gruesome 2010 massacre of 72 migrants near the town of San Fernando in the same gang-ridden state.

