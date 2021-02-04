‘Don’t Provide East Texas’ campaign aims to keep alcohol out of minors’ hands

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Northeast Texas Coalition Against Substance Abuse and its sister coalition, the Piney Woods Substance Abuse Coalition are participating in their fourth year of their Don’t Provide East Texas campaign.
The campaign is centered around Super Bowl week to help curb the purchase of alcohol for minors. This year, the campaign partnered with a record number of 30 alcohol vendors that have displayed warning stickers in their store to remind individuals that it is illegal to buy alcohol for minors.
They hope this also encourages parents to have conversations with their kids about underage drinking as well.
