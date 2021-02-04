COLEMAN ON THE ROAD: The Brady-Mahomes faceoff

TAMPA, Florida (KLTV) - Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady will have their big showdown on Sunday with the national championship at stake. How does the talk about the faceoff affect the younger of the two quarterbacks?
“As far as the chatter, the talk is the talk; you understand how great Tom Brady is. It’s a big game to play in the Super Bowl against him. But at the end of the day, it’s just another football game. It’s a fine line you want to be able to lead and make every single play. You don’t want to have a play that turns bad because you’re trying to do too much. So it is something I’ve battled with my entire career. And something I try to execute at the very top of the limit but never gone pass,” Mahomes said.
Mahomes’ childhood friend Coleman Patterson had some insight, as well.
”I think you got to make a comparison to the NBA the splash brothers over at Golden State and how they’ve changed the game with a three point shot and whatnot. You know Patrick, and the air raid offense we grew up playing at White House and Texas Tech has transformed over into the NFL. It’s not just a run heavy game anymore, but the way Patrick twists the game and the type of effect he has putting in points on the board, I credit that a lot to just the way we played growing up.”
