City of Huntington to host free COVID-19 testing site on Feb. 12

HUNTINGTON, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Huntington will be hosting a free COVID-19 testing site at City Hall on Feb. 12.
The testing site will be open from 7:30 a.m. through 6 p.m. on Feb. 12.
A press release stated the testing scheduled “to help ensure the health and well-being of the members of our community.”
It will be a drive-thru testing process, and the people running the site will only be taking saliva samples. The samples will be taken under the awning on the side of the building next to the Dollar General store.
People who are tested at this site can expect their results within 48 to 72 hours, the press release stated.
“Vehicles should enter on the southeast side of the building and exit on the northeast side by the Dollar General store,” the press release stated.
