Cardboard cutout of Patrick Mahomes moving around Whitehouse

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - A family has started taking a cardboard cutout of Patrick Mahomes and bringing it to different businesses and locations in Whitehouse.
It started with Betsy Feiden and her son looking for a gift for their dad for Sunday’s big game. But they couldn’t keep the secret and are now sharing the excitement with others.
Some of the places they’ve been this week include the police station, Whitehouse ISD, the fire department, and they’re planning more.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.