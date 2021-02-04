Bridal expo briefly delays 2nd COVID-19 shots at Harvey Hall

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This coming Friday and Saturday will mark 28 days since the Tyler vaccine clinic, when many people got their first Moderna shot at Harvey Hall, meaning they’re due for the next shot. NET Health officials say those second shots will be given a few days later than expected because of a previously booked event at the convention center.
“Harvey Hall was already taken those two days, so we had to readjust,” said George Roberts, CEO of the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
The event delaying the clinic is the East Texas Wedding Extravaganza. A contract between event organizers and the city was signed by April, according to Tyler city officials.
Second doses will now be given on Tuesday, February 9, and Wednesday, February 10. Roberts and other health leaders say briefly delaying the second dose will not affect the vaccine’s potency.
“If you miss it by a few days or a week or two I don’t think it’s as big a problem,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci on the Wednesday edition of Good Morning America.
Those due for their second NET Health shot need to enroll on NET Health’s second dose waitlist by clicking here. Roberts said those on the list will receive an invite to schedule an appointment for the second shot.
“If you’re not on our waiting list for the second dose, please get on that, so you can get our invite to sign up for a time next Tuesday and Wednesday, the 8th and 9th.”
Those who received their first vaccine from a different vaccine provider must receive their second vaccine from the same vaccine provider.
Persons who received their first Moderna vaccine from NET Health before January 10 will also need to bring their “CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card”. This is the small white card given when each person receives their first Moderna vaccine and was stamped with “NETPHD.” The date on the back of each card should also list the date to return being on or before February 8. The second vaccine will still provide effective potency even if you receive the second vaccination more than 28 days after the first dose.
