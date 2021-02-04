Border agents detain mother, newborn in Texas for 5 days

Border Patrol agents hold a news conference prior to a media tour of a new U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary facility near the Donna International Bridge, Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Donna, Texas. Officials say the site will primarily be used as a temporary site for processing and care of unaccompanied migrant children and families and will increase the Border Patrol's capacity to process migrant families. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Source: Eric Gay)
By Associated Press | February 4, 2021 at 12:00 PM CST - Updated February 4 at 12:00 PM

HOUSTON (AP) - U.S. border agents have since Saturday detained a Cuban woman with her newborn son, one day after she gave birth in a Texas hospital, but were expected to release both of them later Wednesday.

Advocates say the woman’s detention by U.S. Customs and Border Protection raised concerns that she was being held in a sparse holding cell without beds or the food and care needed by a new mother or a newborn.

Under federal rules, CBP is supposed to release most detained immigrants after 72 hours, a deadline that passed Tuesday.

CBP said Wednesday it would release the family.

