Better East Texas: Kurt Schilling proves words matter

A recent story surrounding former major league baseball pitcher Curt Schilling re-emphasizes the point about our words and how they are used. Schilling was a great pitcher, one of the best, and he was on three World Series winning teams. As is customary in major league sports, outstanding players are considered for their respective halls of fame. Such was the case with Curt Schilling. He has been on the ballot for nine years, and for nine years the voters for the Hall – baseball writers - have denied Schilling the recognition of being selected.