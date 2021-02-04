Beloved former Nacogdoches High School band director dies at age 54

Nacogdoches, Texas (KLTV) - Nacogdoches ISD’s beloved former high school band director died Wednesday at the age of 54.
Norman Glynn Wells led the Golden Dragon Marching Band for 18 years, and under his leadership, the band extended its streak of top division ratings at marching competitions.
“He’s been the Number one go-to guy for the Nacogdoches band program,” Jacob Weems, the current director of the NHS Golden Dragons Marching Band, said in an NISD press release. “It’s just a huge loss for the band community.”
Services for Miller are pending. They will be under the direction of Cason Monk-Metcalf Funeral Home in Nacogdoches.
Miller was born May 9, 1966, in Tyler, and he died Wednesday at his home.
“The loss of the former director was keenly felt by Jacob Weems, the current bandleader at NHS,” the press release stated. “When Wells retired in 2018 after leading the band 18 years as its director, he was replaced by Weems, who not only worked as an assistant for the longtime director but was also a student in the Dragon program.”
Wells served as Weems’ director from the sixth grade through his graduation in 2005.
Weems said in the press release that the current senior class at Nacogdoches High School would have been freshmen during Wells’ final year as the NHS band director.
Wells graduated from Stephen F. Austin State University and started working for NISD in 1990. He took over as the band director in 2000, flowing in Jim Hagood’s footsteps, the press release stated.
“In the 1980s, the NHS band began a long streak of top division ratings at marching competitions, something Wells extended and built upon during his time at the high school,” the press release stated. “Last fall, under Weems, the band earned its 40th First Division rating since 1980.”
Dr. Gabriel Trujillo, NISD’s superintendent, is in his first year with the district. According to the press release, Trujillo said he didn’t know Wells personally, but he recognized the leadership provided for the NISD band community.
“Band directors like Mr. Wells have an iconic presence that spans generations of students,” Trujillo said in the press release. “The influence they have on children simply cannot be overstated. And even though he had retired earlier, his presence will be missed dearly by our band program.”
According to the press release, hundreds of former NHS band students posted tributes to Wells and shared memories about him on social media.
“Weems said he was in eighth-grade when Wells moved to the lead position at NHS,” the press release stated. “That group of students, from the early 2000s, are ‘just flabbergasted,’ he said.”
Weems said in the press release that Wells had been set to help NHS host the Region 21 Solo & Ensemble contest this weekend, a contest Wells had been involved with for years.
“He will definitely be missed at that contest,” Weems said in the press release.
The press release stated that NISD counselors will be available at the high school throughout the day today for any students and staff members that knew Wells.
