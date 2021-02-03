With John Cornyn’s support, new Texas coalition forms to push for congressional fix for “Dreamers”

Cornyn is coming off a 2020 reelection bid during which he campaigned on his support for Dreamers, including in one Spanish-language TV ad that said he “strongly supports the legalization of Dreamers.” Democrats and immigration reform advocates say he has a trail of votes that call into question how sincerely he supports legalization. Cornyn has said his thinking on how to approach that group has evolved and he now supports dealing with it on a standalone basis.