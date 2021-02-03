Wednesday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live... After starting the day off on the cold side, we’ll warm up into the upper 60s today with mostly sunny skies. As we’ve seen that last few days, some upper level clouds will be around, but will have little to no impact on our sunshine. Overnight clouds roll in and we could see some sprinkles Thursday morning, but clouds will clear as we go into the afternoon. High temperatures on Thursday will be very pleasant, we’ll be in the mid 70s, with some seeing the upper 70s! Wind will mainly be out of the SW before shifting in the evening/overnight hours as a cold front approaches. We will see a line of showers and possible thundershowers develop along the cold front, combined with the morning sprinkles, I’m going with a 40% chance of rain for Thursday. The cold front cools us down into the upper 50s for Friday, and by Saturday we’re back in the 60s. Another cold front cools us down into the 50s for Sunday, and will unfortunately keep rain chances in the weekend forecast. I have rain chances in the forecast Saturday-Tuesday, but I’m not impressed with the totals and coverage we could see. For now, I’m keeping those rain chances at 20%. Overall, the forecast feels very late winter/early spring like, with showers and fluctuating temperatures throughout the week. Make it a great day, we’re halfway to the weekend!