WEBXTRA: Smoke alarms for the deaf

ETOILE, Texas (KTRE) - Lisa Goetzman of Etoile has been deaf since birth, but her hearing impairment wasn’t discovered until she was two years old. At the time, newborns were not tested for deafness. Goetzman is one of the last generations impacted by rubella, a virus her mother, Deb Harkins, got while pregnant with her in 1969. There is now a vaccine for rubella.