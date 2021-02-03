WEBXTRA: Smoke alarms for the deaf

ETOILE, Texas (KTRE) - Lisa Goetzman of Etoile has been deaf since birth, but her hearing impairment wasn’t discovered until she was two years old. At the time, newborns were not tested for deafness. Goetzman is one of the last generations impacted by rubella, a virus her mother, Deb Harkins, got while pregnant with her in 1969. There is now a vaccine for rubella.
Lisa is hearing-impaired but can function well in a hearing environment. She wears a hearing aid, is fluent in speech reading (reading lips) and can communicate well with those who hear.
However, when her hearing aid is out, she can’t hear the loudest alarm.
Thanks to a donation from the American Red Cross, Lufkin to the Etoile Volunteer Fire Department, Lisa now has a smoke alarm relay system. It’s designed to wake her up in case of a fire. A vibrating alarm is placed under her pillow to wake her up when smoke alarms are enacted. In addition, a lower tone, but very loud alarm sounds.
Donna McCollum was at the Etoile fire station when Lisa was instructed on how to use the device.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.