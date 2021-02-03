WATCH: 1 in 3 Foundation offers hope, help for sexual abuse, assault victims

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The 1 in 3 Foundation is a philanthropic organization that provides recovery tools, healing resources, fellowship and support to women who are adult survivors of childhood sexual abuse and sexual assault. The foundation’s name points to the fact that 1 in 3 women will experience sexual assault or abuse in their lifetimes.
Founder Maya Golden Bethany joined us on East Texas Now to tell us more about the resources for recovery and support offered by the organization to all women who need it, regardless of ability to pay.
Learn more by visiting the foundation’s website.
