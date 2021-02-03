TTUHSC student found stabbed to death in Lubbock apartment, ex-boyfriend found deceased

The Metro Unit investigation is ongoing. (Source: KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By Amber Stegall | February 3, 2021 at 12:36 PM CST - Updated February 3 at 3:36 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide that occurred at the Ashton Pointe Apartments, located at 310 Frankford Avenue.

Officers arrived on scene shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 2, 2021.
The Lubbock Police Department received a call requesting a welfare check to the Ashton Pointe Apartments. Officers arrived on scene shortly before 9:30 p.m. and located 23-year-old Molly Beckman deceased with multiple stab wounds.

Investigators do not believe there is an ongoing public safety threat. The initial investigation indicates this was a domestic-related homicide and was not random.

A related case in which the victim’s ex-boyfriend, 23-year-old Colton Totzke, was located deceased in Crosby County. That case is under investigation by the Texas Rangers.

Lubbock Police are investigating the homicide of 23-year-old Molly Beckman.
