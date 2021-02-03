Texas Legislators proposing bills which could impact future election process

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Several representatives in the Texas House are introducing new bills focused on the notion of election integrity.
“Our American elections are one of the cornerstones of our republic, and we just felt like American elections should be conducted with American made equipment,” said Texas House Representative Cole Hefner. He is proposing House Bill 1314 requiring all components of voting equipment to be American-made.
“There’s a couple of different manufacturers that we use that are American made. Then we do have some local elections departments that are using some foreign made equipment,” Hefner said. “We’re working through those details on where all the equipment is made that we use.”
Meanwhile, Texas House Rep. Keith Bell has proposed H.B. 1264, expediting the process of deceased Texans removal from voter registration rolls.
“There is no reason why, immediately, being today, that when the Secretary of State issues a death certificate that we can’t notify a voter registrar in a county on the day that occurs,” Bell said. “And therefore it would be incumbent upon that voter registrar to purge that record and then we could be assured of the integrity of our voter rolls.”
Texas State Rep. James White has H.B. 1397 requiring the disclosure of ownership interest for voting devices.
“If it is a privately owned company, we don’t know who’s manufacturing it. For military equipment we know who the owners are and how they are manufacturing the material for our soldiers and sailors. We want to do the same thing in this situation,” White said.
“We just want to focus on going forward that we’re doing everything we can to make sure our elections in Texas are safe, secure, and honest,” Hefner said.
Hefner says while these are all separate bills, as the session goes on, representatives could combine bills that are similar together.
