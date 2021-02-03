Texas GOP fires staffer seen in Capitol riot video

By Associated Press | February 3, 2021 at 10:41 AM CST - Updated February 3 at 10:41 AM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A field organizer for the Texas Republican Party has been fired after the organization found out he was among the pro-Donald Trump mob that was seen outside the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection last month.

The Texas GOP fired Kevin Whitt on Monday after The Texas Tribune asked the party about Whitt’s social media posts regarding the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Whitt told the paper that the GOP was “canceling conservatives, obviously.” Whitt posted a video online showing people near a Capitol entrance.

He can be heard saying he was trying to move as close as he can to the Capitol.

