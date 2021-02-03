Texarkana Texas Fire Department responds to fire at vacant hotel

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Crews are working to determine the cause of a fire that ripped through a vacant hotel on Tuesday morning.
The call came in about 2 a.m. on Feb. 2, to the old Quality Inn on N. Stateline Avenue.
According to the fire marshal on the scene, homeless individuals have been known to break into the building for shelter.
This is the second fire TTFD has responded to overnight.
This is a developing story.
