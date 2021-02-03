State Rep. Cole Hefner proposes bill requiring voting machines to be American-made

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Texas House Rep. Cole Hefner is proposing House Bill 1314 requiring all components of voting equipment to be American-made. He says the bill would protect the integrity of Texas elections.
Hefner calls HB 1314 simple and straight-forward. The bill not only requires all parts to be American-made but also the companies manufacturing the equipment, and their parent companies must be located and headquartered in the United States. Also, data and equipment storage must remain in the United States.
Hefner said elections are the responsibility of each individual state making the bill a proactive preventative measure keeping Texas elections safe and secure.
Hefner is proposing the bill to the 87th Legislature in Texas. He represents District 5 which includes counties Camp, Morris, Rains, Smith, Titus, and Wood.
