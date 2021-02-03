Search crews find body of man missing on Attoyac River since Tuesday

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The body of the man who went missing after the boat he was in capsized Tuesday afternoon has been found.
Game Warden Austin Cryer confirmed that the man, whose identity has not yet been released, was located around noon on Wednesday. He said that they found him when using sonar equipment and searching along the river bottom. He was found on a part of the river that adjoined a private deer lease, he said.
The man and his brother were in a boat on the Attoyac River in San Augustine County Tuesday afternoon, according to Cryer. The boat capsized and only one of the men was able to get out to call for help. The second man never resurfaced.
