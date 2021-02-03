Palestine woman dies after 2-vehicle wreck at SH 19, US 287 intersection

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An 87-year-old Palestine woman died Sunday as a result of injuries she suffered earlier that day in a two-vehicle wreck at the intersection of State Highway 19 and U.S. Highway 287 in Anderson County.
According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at about 4:29 p.m. Sunday.
The preliminary crash report shows that Marie Hardin was driving a 2020 Toyota Corolla south on SH 19. At the same time, a 2013 Toyota Venza was traveling north on SH 19.
“As the vehicles approached the intersection with US 287, the Venza, for an as of yet undetermined reason, failed to yield right of way to the Corolla and turned into the path of the Corolla.,” the press release stated. “This caused the Venza to strike the front left of the Corolla.”
Hardin was transported to CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, where she was later pronounced dead by Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Quincy Beavers.
The driver of the Venza was taken to Palestine Regional Hospital for treatment of his or her injuries, the press release stated.
“The investigation is still ongoing, and there is no other information available at this time,” the press release stated.
