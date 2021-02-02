East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Skies overnight should remain mostly clear with a cool start to our Wednesday. We should start out sunny on Wednesday with some clouds during the day. Mostly Cloudy on Thursday with chances for showers and maybe an isolated thundershower PM hours as a cold front moves through. A few showers may linger on Friday morning with Partly Cloudy skies expected. A few showers will, again, be possible on Saturday as another cold front moves through. This front will have some colder air with it dropping lows into the lower 30s on Sunday and Monday morning. Afternoon highs on Sunday will rise into the middle to upper 40s...so a very chilly day under Sunny Skies. Warming slowly early next week, but a few more showers are possible on Tuesday. Have a great day, East Texas.