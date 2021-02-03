No. 2 Baylor stays unbeaten, tops No. 6 Texas 83-69

Baylor forward Flo Thamba (0) celebrates a score against Texas during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Source: Eric Gay)
By Associated Press | February 3, 2021 at 1:52 AM CST - Updated February 3 at 1:52 AM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Davion Mitchell scored 27 points and No. 2 Baylor used a big run to pull away for an 83-69 victory over sixth-ranked Texas.

Baylor has won every game this season by at least eight points and looked to be in a fight with its closest pursuer in the Big 12.

Texas was within six points late before Baylor pulled away behind open 3-pointers from Adam Flagler and Mitchell.

Andrew Jones scored a career-high 25 points for the Longhorns, who were back to full strength after going without two starters and coach Shaka Smart in a loss to Oklahoma last week because of COVID-19.

