NET Health sets ‘second dose’ COVID-19 vaccine clinics for next week

“Second Dose COVID Vaccine Clinics” operated by NET Health are scheduled for Tuesday, February 9 and Wednesday, February 10. Persons who received their first Moderna vaccine from NET Health before January 10 will also need to bring their “CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card”. This is the small white card given when each person receives their first Moderna vaccine and was stamped with “NETPHD”. The date on the back of each card should also list the date to return being on or before February 8. The second vaccine will still provide effective potency even if you receive the second vaccination more than 28 days after the first dose.