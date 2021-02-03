EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Fair skies this morning with temperatures starting in the 30s. South winds will increase into the afternoon, becoming breezy with gusts up to 15 mph. Afternoon high temperatures today will reach the mid to upper 60s. Clouds will increase overnight with a slight chance for drizzle early tomorrow morning. Warm and breezy during the day tomorrow with mostly cloudy skies. The cold front arrives late in the day with a few scattered showers and clearing skies behind the front. Mostly sunny and cooler for Friday. Near average temperatures continue into the weekend with a slight chance for rain along another cold front Saturday night into Sunday morning. Another cool down for Sunday, them warming temperatures early next week and another cold front by midweek.