Hospitalization rate for area including Angelina, Nacogdoches counties remains above 15% for 46 days

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - For the past 46 days, the trauma service area that includes Angelina and Nacogdoches counties have had a hospitalization rate of 15 percent or more of its hospitals’ total capacity.
On Wednesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported that TSA H’s hospitalization was at 17.07 percent, which was up from Tuesday. On Tuesday, the hospitalization rate was at 16.67 percent.
The last time that TSA H was below the 15-percent threshold was on Dec. 18.
Counties in the Deep East Texas Trauma Service Area include Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, and Tyler.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Sept. 17 that counties could reopen businesses to 75 percent capacity and allow the resumption of elective surgeries. Bars were also allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity. However, counties in Trauma Service Areas with over 15 percent COVID-19 hospitalizations for seven consecutive days would be excluded from that reopening.
For the Deep East Texas TSA to go back to 75 percent capacity, the rate needs to be below 15 percent for seven straight days.
