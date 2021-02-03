Gregg County district clerk to resume processing passports Feb. 8

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County District Clerk’s Office has announced it will resume processing passports next week.
The office stopped passport processing in March 2020 in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to limit traffic into the courthouse. However, they will resume taking appointments on Feb. 8.
If you need a new passport or need to renew your passport, you can make an appointment by calling (903) 234-3138. Appointment times are 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Only one passport appointment will be available each hour.
When you call to make your appointment, the office will make sure you have the right paperwork and explain what is needed to complete the process in one visit.
Since COVID-19 is a continued concern, the clerk’s office will take all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of customers and our staff.
To ensure the safety of everyone, customers must follow all local and CDC guidelines.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.