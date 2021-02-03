Fire damages home near Lake Tyler East

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A fire at a home in the Lake Tyler area on South Lakeview Drive was reported at approximately 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.
Fire officials said the fire started in a crawl space in the attic in the back of the house. Fire crews had to cut a hole in the roof for ventilation.
The structure of the home has been salvaged but still won’t be livable according to Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks. The cause remains under investigation.
Brooks said the home lacked smoke detectors and urged the public to get one from the fire department if they don’t have one.
