East Texas student-athletes participate in National Signing Day

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Student-athletes from all over East Texas will be signing their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday.
Here is a look at where some of those are choosing to continue their athletic journey in college.
Carthage - Natalee Dinnerville: Arkansas Rich Mountain Softball, Sawyer Smith: Panola College Baseball, Mason Courtney: Tulane Football, Kai Horton: Tulane Football, Tee Kellum: Mary Hardin-Baylor Football, Kylon Lister: Angelo State Football, Nate Marry: Louisiana College Football, Montrell Smith: Central Arkansas Football, Karston Williams: Eastern New Mexico Football, Zay Woods: Mary Hardin-Baylor Football
Center - KeAmondre Horace: Trinity Valley Football
Chapel Hill - Cameron Ford: SU Shreveport, Jahade Adams: Kilgore College, Amorrian Ford: Hardin-Simmons University
Gilmer - Luke Watson: SFA Football, Dylan Fluellen: Northwestern State Football, Jaydon Griffin: NE Oklahoma Football, Brycen Jimmerson - NE Oklahoma Football
Henderson - Mikeya Washington: UT Arlington Track, Bryson Collins: Southwest Assemblies of God football, Micah Dudley: Kilgore College football
Harleton - Jojo Clark, Mary Hardin Baylor Football
Kilgore - Donovan Adkins: Sam Houston State Football, Eli Caruthers: Texas A&M University – Commerce football, Trae Epps: SFA football, Dalton McElyea: SFA football, Kaden Kenney: Kilgore College
Legacy - Garfield Lawrence: Houston football, Jakelyn Morgan: Arizona football, Chris Harris: Tyler Junior College Football, Dion Daniels: Houston Baptist Football , Kendrick Tutt: Wisconsin Lutheran football , Keyshawn Reggie: Navarro Football , John Turman: McPherson College Football
Marshall - Dominique Williams: Incarnate Word Football
Mineola - Kobe Kendrick: Trinity Valley Football
Nacogdoches - Dillion Williams: North Texas Football, Kevon Page: Texas College, Kemazajay Deckard: Navarro College, Tyrell Gardner Trinity Valley Football
Palestine - Elvin Calhoun: Southern Arkansas Football, Dominique Milton: Trinity Valley Football, Robert Alston: Concordia Nebraska Football
Rusk - Joseph McGowan: Texas Southern Football
Tatum - Dalone Fuller: Tyler Junior College football, Dexter Monroe: Tyler Junior College, football Markendrick Beall: Tyler Junior College football, JP Blanton: Louisiana College football, Question Sheffield: Southwestern Assemblies of God University Football
