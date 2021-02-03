Bullard VFD gets new fire engine

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Emergency Services District 2 and the Bullard Volunteer Fire Department have a new fire engine.
The purchase of the engine was made as part of the capital improvement plan for the district. The plan replaces aging equipment throughout the district.
The new engine is up-to-date with modern firefighting technology. The Piece PUC features a Compressed Air Foam System (CAFS), 1000 gallons of water, which is an upgrade above the 500 gallons that was carried on the previous engine. Firefighters are completing training on the operation of the new engine.
A traditional “Push-In” ceremony at Bullard Fire Station No 1 located at 213 S. Houston St. in Bullard will be held Sunday, February 7 at 2:00 p.m. The public and media are invited to the event, however social distancing and masks will be required.
