Better East Texas: Census Count

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One of the many casualties of the pandemic is the 20-20 Census count. While it is still happening, the totals for the Census will not be ready for at least another month or more. And while it is advantageous to all to work to get the count right, this delay will have big impact on a few other actions. First, the Texas Legislature uses the results from the Census – just once every 10 years – to conduct a redistricting exercise that re-draws legislative districts across the state. Joined with that is going to be a re-draw of the federal congressional districts as well. This is a result of an anticipated big increase in the Texas population since 20-10. Estimates put the number around 4 million in population increases which will result in two to three additional federal congressional seats representing Texas. That, on the surface, is a good thing. A larger voice in congress for Texas. Another recent condition of the Census is that President Biden signed an executive order reinstating that undocumented immigrants will be included in the Census count. The Trump administration had worked to remove that component of the count, but it is one that has been there historically and ultimately makes sense, especially in Texas’ case. The Census counts everyone utilizing public services, roads, schools and infrastructure and we need the Federal resources that come with this larger population for supporting those fronts. So, the Census totals will be delayed, redistricting will be a fight, but Texas will come out the winner in the end. All in the spirit – and I have said it before – of keeping Texas, Texas.