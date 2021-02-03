Area with Smith, Gregg counties dips below 15% hospitalization rate 5th straight day

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For the fifth day in a row, the trauma service area that includes Smith and Gregg counties has had a daily COVID-19 hospitalization rate that was less than 15 percent of its hospitals’ total capacity.
On Wednesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported a hospitalization rate of 14.02 percent for TSA G, which is down from the 14.74 reported on Tuesday.
TSA G hit the seven-day mark on Dec. 21, and as a result, some businesses have been required to scale back to opening at 50-percent of their capacity. Other businesses may be required to close.
The last time that TSA G was below 15-percent was on Dec. 14, when the area’s hospitalization rate was at 14.26 percent.
Counties included in Trauma Service Area G include Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt, and Wood.
Trauma Service Area F, which includes the city of Paris, was below 15 percent for the sixth day in a row at 12.38 percent.
Counties included in Trauma Service Area F include Lamar, Delta, Hopkins, Red River, Titus, Morris, Bowie, and Cass.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Sept. 17 that counties could reopen businesses to 75 percent capacity and allow the resumption of elective surgeries. Bars were also allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity. However, counties in Trauma Service Areas with over 15 percent COVID-19 hospitalizations for seven consecutive days would be excluded from that reopening.
To go back to 75 percent capacity, the rate needs to be below 15 percent for seven-straight days.
