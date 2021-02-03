ABC’s Ryan Smith discusses investigation of NFL, concussions, race

By KLTV Digital Media Staff | February 3, 2021 at 2:38 PM CST - Updated February 3 at 2:38 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - ABC News’ Ryan Smith joined East Texas Now to discuss a special investigation of the disparity in concussion settlements in the NFL.

The controversy is over lawsuits filed claiming the NFL used race as a basis for paying out claims under a settlement agreement with former players.

The investigation will air on Good Morning America, World News Tonight and a special edition of Nightline on Wednesday, February 3 featuring the first television interview with two former NFL players, Kevin Henry (Steelers) and Najeh Davenport (Packers, Steelers, Colts).

