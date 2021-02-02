WEBXTRA: Disc Golf gaining popularity during pandemic

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texans are anxious to find new things to do to stave off boredom during the pandemic, and that’s benefiting one particular sport: disc golf.
Disc golf is an outdoor sport that almost anyone can play while remaining socially distant from other people while still having fun with them.
Onion Field Disc Golf, a small disc golf shop located inside a salon called Transitions Hair Design, is seeing a 300 percent increase of sales according to owner Lawrence Nance. He says many of his new customers are new players of the game looking for a safe fun activity to during the pandemic. That increase in business has helped make up for any sales he lost when he couldn’t cut hair during the shutdown.
