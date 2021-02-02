WATCH: Director of Texas Black History Museum in Tyler describes importance of knowing history

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas African American Museum was established in 2016. TAAM is a program under the auspice of Empowerment Community Development Corporation a 501(c) non-profit organization.
The museum is dedicated to the preservation of African American History of Texas and America and focused on Education and Historic Preservation of African American History both on a regional and national level.
On November 11, 2020 the City of Tyler donated the former fire station at 309 Martin Luther King Blvd. to Empowerment CDC to house the museum. The property consists of a 5,000 square foot building and sits on approximately 1.8 acres. The facility is in the process of renovation.
Watch the video to learn more about visiting the museum and what it has to offer. Call them at 903-283-6089 to speak with Executive Director Gloria Washington about the museum. CLICK HERE to visit the website.
