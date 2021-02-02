Tuesday’s Weather: Partly cloudy today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s another chilly start with temperatures in the 30s and light winds. Expect a mix of clouds and sun today with temperatures slightly warmer than yesterday. Afternoon highs today will reach the lower 60s. Southeast winds today will be fairly light, but south winds tomorrow will increase. Expect warmer and breezy conditions tomorrow with afternoon highs reaching the mid to upper 60s and south winds gusting to 15 to 20 mph. Mostly cloudy Thursday with a chance for showers along a cold front late in the day. Ahead of the front, it will be breezy and warm with temperatures reaching the lower 70s. Skies clear out behind the front with cooler temperatures for the end of the week and into the weekend. Another cold front arrives late Saturday with another shot of cooler air.