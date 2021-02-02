Tuesday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live... We’ll be in the low 60s today, a mix of sun and clouds about 50/50. Winds out of the southeast, 5-10mph. Overnight we drop into the low 40s (Brrrr) but warm up into the upper 60s in the afternoon. By Thursday, we’re back in the 70s but that is short lived. A cold front will bring rain chances Thurs-Fri and cool our highs into the 50s for Friday. Rain chances stick around in the forecast from Thursday into Saturday. Right now rainfall totals are not looking impressive, so the main outdoor disruptors are going to be cooler temperatures, gusty wind, and cloud cover over the next few days.