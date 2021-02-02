Titus County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrest 2 suspects in church burglary

TITUS COUNTY Texas (KLTV) - Deputies with the Titus County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two people in connection with a burglary that occurred at the Iglesia Manantial Decristo Church in the Farmer’s Academy community on the weekend of Jan. 23 to 24.
According to a post on the Titus County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the suspects have been identified as Lee Gonzalez. 34, and Santa Guadalupe “Lupe” Lozada, 34. They are both being held in the Titus County Jail, and they have both been charged with burglary of a building. Lozada was also charged with forgery of a financial instrument.
“Due to being under indictment for other pending felonies at the time of this burglary, both Gonzalez and Lozada are both being held without bond at this time,” the Facebook post stated.
According to the Facebook post, the suspects broke into the church and stole a “significant amount” of sound reinforcement equipment, including power amps, speakers, and a large assortment of musical accessories.”
Once the burglary was discovered, the Titus County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.
Criminal Investigation Division Lt. Chris Bragg and Sgt. Investigator Craig Brown worked the case and were able to pick up the burglars’ trail, the Facebook post stated. They figured out the businesses in Tyler where the suspects had sold most of the stolen sound equipment.
Working in cooperation with the businesses, Bragg and Brown were able to identify Gonzalez and Lozada as two of the suspects, the Facebook post stated.
Investigators believed that there was probable cause that Gonzalez and Lozada had sold the stolen items and were responsible along with others for the burglary of the church, the Facebook post stated. Gonzalez and Lozada were arrested on Jan. 29 and taken to the Titus County Jail.
Bragg and Brown recovered the almost $7,000 worth of sound equipment on Monday and returned it to the church, the Facebook post stated.
In the Facebook post, Titus County Sheriff Tim Ingram said praised Bragg’s leadership as the head of the TCSO Criminal Investigation Division. He also said he appreciated Bragg and Brown’s hard work in solving the case and holding the people responsible for the burglary accountable.
