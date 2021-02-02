SFA regents set goals following revenue decrease, enrollment drop

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Stephen F. Austin State University is facing a decrease in revenue, a drop in enrollment and an ambitious goal for 2021. Presentations were given to SFA regents in committee meetings on Monday that were broadcast over Zoom to adhere to COVID-19 precautionary measures.
SFA Regents know universities statewide are facing difficult times because of primarily COVID-19 fallout.
SFA President Scott Gordon put it this way: “It’s a very tenuous situation right now.”
Spring enrollment of 11,428 students reflects a 3.5% decrease compared to last spring. A saving grace at SFA is a 12% boost in graduate enrollment. Even more important to budgets, the semester credit hours those students are taking decreased 2%.
Vice President of Finance Administration Dr. Danny Gallant provided regents a boost of confidence.
“Nobody is saying the sky is falling. We are not saying we are in a national crisis. We just have some difficult decisions.”
Such decisions concern budget developments. Gallant is suggesting utilizing a combination of CARES funding and reduced expenditures to cover revenue shortfalls.
Also Dr. Gordon’s mantra needs to be followed.
“Enrollment, enrollment, enrollment. Heads in beds, heads in beds, heads in beds.”
Recruitment and retention are important.
Dorm occupancy equally so, since 2019 residential revenue has declined. Since COVID-19, occupancy has dropped over 68%.
Goals for the fall of 2021 strive toward recovery. Administration wants to see a 5% increase in enrollment and semester credit hours.
To reach the goal, it’s critical to have an integrated plan in place at SFA, according to Gallant.
Each college is encouraged to establish individual programs for improvement. Recovery relies on everyone’s participation.
Tuesday, regents will vote on the agenda items they discussed today, including keeping dorm costs the same as they are now.
