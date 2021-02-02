Rep. Jay Dean files bill to protect access to natural gas from local bans

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - State Rep. Jay Dean has filed a bill to protect consumers access to natural gas and prevent local governments from prohibiting or restricting the use of natural gas or propane in residential or commercial buildings.
According to a press release, House Bill 1501, dubbed “the Natural Gas Protection Act,” is meant to ensure local bans on natural gas and propane usage do not happen in Texas.
“These local bans on natural gas are misguided and have no place in Texas,” said Rep. Dean.
Citing cities such as Berkeley, CA, the press release said as many as 50 cities across the country have studied or passed local natural gas or propane bans.
“Government should not remove consumers’ access to the affordable, reliable energy of natural gas. Especially now, we should be expanding consumers’ options and supporting all aspects of our state’s economy. A ban on natural gas would do the opposite.” Rep. Dean added, “The energy industry in Texas has already been hit hard this past year. We need to support this industry that powers our daily lives, not kick them while they’re down. Plus, consumers want more, not fewer, affordable and energy-efficient fuel options, like natural gas. I am proud that HB 1501 protects both consumer choice and the natural gas industry here in Texas.”
To read the bill, click here.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.