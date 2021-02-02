Paluxy Dr. open again following wreck that left low-hanging power lines

UPDATE:
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - All of the north and southbound lanes in the 4300 block of Plauxy Drive have been re-opened after an early morning wreck caused a closure Tuesday morning, according to the Tyler Police Department.
According to Tyler police, around 2:30 a.m., they responded to a one vehicle crash in the 4300 block of Paluxy Drive near Easy Street.
The vehicle struck a utility pole causing the lines to drop across Paluxy Drive.
All north and southbound traffic is closed until Oncor crews can repair the utility pole and wires. There is no estimated time of repair as of 7:15 a.m.
Tyler police are directing traffic and urging motorists to avoid the area.
Motorists can use New Copeland or Troup Highway as alternate routes.
Police say the driver had minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.
