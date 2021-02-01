East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... High clouds are expected to begin building into East Texas overnight tonight. A Mostly Cloudy Sky is expected throughout the day on Tuesday. No rain is expected. Looking better on Wednesday with a Mostly Sunny Skies and a southerly wind warming us up. More clouds on Thursday as we await a cold front late in the day. A few showers will be possible late on Thursday/early on Friday. Highs in Thursday are expected to be in the lower 70s. We cool off on Friday under a partly cloudy sky and a few morning showers. Another front on Saturday will usher in some very chilly air for Sunday and Monday. Sunshine is expected on Sunday and Monday with lows in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. Afternoon highs in the lower to middle 40s on Sunday, then into the lower to middle 50s by Monday afternoon. Rainfall totals over the next 7 days appears to be .10″ or less for most areas. Have a great day.