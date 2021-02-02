Longview police investigating fatal early morning shooting

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police are seeking information related to a fatal shooting that occurred shortly after midnight on Monday.
According to a statement by the department, at 12:31 a.m., officers arrived at a residence in the 900 block of Ridgelea Avenue responding to a “Shooting Just Occurred” call. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim with life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported by the Longview Fire Department EMS to a local hospital where the victim succumbed to his injuries. The victim has been identified as DeMarcus Else of Longview.
As the investigation is ongoing, the Longview Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding the incident to contact department at 903-237-1199. Citizens may also remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward by contacting Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP (7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.
