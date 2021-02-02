Longview police investigating fatal early morning shooting

According to a statement by the department, at 12:31 a.m., officers arrived at a residence in the 900 block of Ridgelea Avenue responding to a “Shooting Just Occurred” call. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim with life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported by the Longview Fire Department EMS to a local hospital where the victim succumbed to his injuries. The victim has been identified as DeMarcus Else of Longview.