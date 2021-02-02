Lady Raiders fall to Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Lady Raiders have lost their third game in a row, after falling to Texas 72-53.
About two weeks ago, the Lady Raiders upset a then-ranked Texas team, then went on to win their first road game of the season. Tech would then go on to lose at least three games in a row for the second time this season.
Vivian Gray led Texas Tech with 12 points, nine rebounds, and four blocks. While Maka Jackson also scored in double digits, also finishing with 12 points to go along with three rebounds and two assist.
Next, the Lady Raiders will return home to host Kansas State Wednesday, Feb. 3, at 6 p.m. The game is scheduled to be aired on ESPN Plus.
