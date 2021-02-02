Hemphill resident wins $1 million from scratch-off ticket

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Instant Millionaire scratch-off game lived up to its name for a Hemphill resident.
The resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, claimed a second-tier prize of $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Instant Millionaire. The ticket was purchased at Lane’s, located at 630 Sabine St., in Hemphill.
According to The Texas Lottery, the overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.20, including break-even prizes.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.