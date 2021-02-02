Harrison County Sheriff’s Office: Narcotics warrant results in 1 arrest, seizure of meth, weed, Xanax

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Members of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team (ERT) arrested a Marshall woman after they executed a search warrant on a home and found large amounts of several different types of drugs and a gun.
“I am pleased with our Narcotic Investigators and their efforts to ensure the safety of our citizens,” Sheriff Brandon Fletcher said in a press release. “We will continue to combat the selling of illegal narcotics, as this type of activity directly influences other crimes within our community.”
According to a press release, members of the HCSO ERT executed a narcotics search warrant at 116 Fairview in Marshall at about 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.
“The search warrant was obtained due to an ongoing narcotics investigation conducted by Sheriff’s Office Narcotic Investigators,” the press release stated.
The search turned up large amounts of methamphetamines, marijuana, Xanax, and a gun.
Cohee was arrested at the scene and taken to the Harrison County Jail.
