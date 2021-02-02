ETX Wedding Extravaganza to be ‘COVID-sensitive,’ offer big prizes

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Brides-to-be trying to plan a wedding amid the pandemic will have a little help from this year’s East Texas Wedding Extravaganza.
To be held Friday at Harvey Hall Convention Center in Tyler, the event will be, according to event manager Joyce Crawford, “all decked out and ready to be socially- and COVID-sensitive.”
“We’re going to have a one-way traffic flow, masks of course, and social distancing,” Crawford said.
The biggest change to this year’s events compared to past years is the lack of a bridal show.
“We are asking people to come, see the exhibitors, win a prize,” Crawford said. “I used to say you must be present to win, but at this expo you just have to get your name in the drawing. Then when we draw the winner on Facebook Live, we’ll get in touch with you.”
Prizes include DJ packages, engagement photo shoot, and a grand prize of an all-expenses-paid, 60-person Tuscan-style wedding from The Villa in Tyler.
Pre-registration for the even is required. To do so, visit the event website at easttexasweddingextravaganza.com.
