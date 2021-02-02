East Texas Men in Harmony offer Valentine’s Day songs for sweethearts

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Men in Harmony are a tradition for many locals. The group has been serenading valentines with their barbershop-style singing quartet for the last 15 years.
This year, due to the pandemic, they have made a few changes for safety’s sake.
Brad Gadt, president of East Texas Men in Harmony, shared the details.
“Every year we have a singing Valentine’s program. We are a 501 C3 organization, so we work our organization as a funded charitable donations and fundraising.
He said they take the Valentine’s Day dress code seriously.
“We’ll be dressed in a full tuxedo, carrying a personalized card for your loved one who wants it for you, and a long stemmed rose,” he said.
They have also made some provisions for those who don’t want an in-person Valentine experience.
“Now, we are really trying to push this year (so people don’t get freaked out by the COVID-19 thing) is a $25 option, which we personalize a singing video for your loved one,” Gadt said.
He said they really love sharing this opportunity with the community.
“We enjoy it a lot, to go out into the community and sing for people that might not have been able to get out over the past year. So we are able to go over and sing for them, and, I don’t know, provide some comfort and joy,” he added.
To learn how to hire East Texas Men in Harmony, click here.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.